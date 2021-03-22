Plans have been submitted to the Planning Authority (PA) to turn a derelict farm structure into two villas with adjacent pools within a Natura 2000 site in Mellieħa.

The proposed development in Triq il-Qammieħ will take up some 4,188 square metres outside of the development zone, with the two proposed dwellings spanning 686 and 694 square metres respectively.

The alarm was raised by heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa, who said that the proposed site falls within a Natura 2000 site, an environmental protection site and bird sanctuary, and is designated as a Special Area of Conservation within an Area of Ecological importance.

“The proposed two extensive residential units with basements and pools on this remote ODZ site are surely unwarranted when such use can easily be accommodated within the development scheme,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said in its objection to the development.

“The construction of these two villas counters all policies pertaining both to the site itself, and to the rural area in general, and therefore deemed unacceptable.”

The application for development was filed by Joseph Manuel Galea.

Plans for the proposed villas can be viewed under the Planning Authority application number PA/00612/21.

The site also seems to be the subject of an ongoing enforcement case started in 2008, which charged the occupant with unlawfully using the area as a scrapyard that took in tyres, tanks, metal sheets, wood, plastic and other assorted material.

In its submission in the application, despite not objecting to the demolition of the existing farm structures, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage expressed concern regarding the application.

“The site of the proposed development is located Outside Development Zone in the limits of Mellieħa, within an Area of Ecological Importance. The site is considered to be a relatively undeveloped rural and cultural area,” it said.

“The Superintendence notes that this application is proposing development of a residential nature to be constructed Outside Development Zone and appears to be subject to an ongoing Enforcement case (EC/00836/08). The Superintendence expresses general concern on illegal development of ODZ and would be favourable to the resolution of any illegalities on site, in keeping with planning procedures.”

A formal recommendation has yet to be issued on the proposal.