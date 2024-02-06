Jurgen Klinsmann vowed to carry on as South Korea coach despite failing to fulfil his stated objective of reaching the Asian Cup final following a 2-0 defeat to Jordan on Tuesday.

The German legend has not won over South Korean fans and media since taking over a year ago and is likely to face demands to quit after his team went out in the semi-finals.

Despite boasting Asia’s best player in Son Heung-min, South Korea’s wait for a first Asian Cup since 1960 goes on after they were well beaten by Jordan in Qatar.

Asked by AFP if he will quit, Klinsmann said: “I am not planning to do anything.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com