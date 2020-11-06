Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he is “angry” that Malta continues to register COVID-19 deaths, adding that the government should be doing more to address this "tragedy".

Addressing parliament on Friday, Grech said the Prime Minister should address people’s concerns and accept the fact that people were frustrated.

He referred to the death of a 59-year-old man, who earlier on Friday became the 74th coronavirus victim.

“Thousands of people suffer from underlying conditions in Malta and so, if a 50-year-old diabetic dies, that’s all right because he had other conditions? It’s not,” Grech said.

The Opposition leader said there were people who were struggling because the pandemic had cost them their job.

Elderly people in care homes, he continued, were meanwhile confined to their rooms to avoid getting infected. They were like prisoners in their own homes, he said.

“This is a tragedy that needs to be addressed. The government has to take action on this because this is not something you solve with vouchers,” Grech said.

On education, Grech said students in post-secondary institutions were forced to sit on the floor while following online lessons because the government had failed to make proper arrangements.

"This is even more of a problem because contact tracing cannot be carried out in these cases because the students don't know who is sitting next to them," Grech said, urging Education Minister Owen Bonnici to act.