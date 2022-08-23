A resident's attempt to assault the mayor of Zabbar in an incident late on Monday drew condemnation on Tuesday from the parliamentary secretary for local government and the Local Councils Association,

Mayor Jorge Grech told Times of Malta that the incident was sparked by a din caused as cars drove over a steel plate used by a contractor to cover a trench.

He said he got to know about it after finding several SMS messages from a number of residents and 24 missed calls from the man.

"It was a busy day and I had had no time to look at my mobile earlier," he said.

But as soon as he realised what had happened, at 10.30pm at night, he picked up some tools from his home and went on site to secure the steel plate and eliminate the noise 'so this man can sleep soundly and comfortably'.

The man - a person he was familiar with - phoned him again and he told him he was on his way.

"As soon as I arrived he came out of his house in a rage, letting loose a torrent of insults. I had not even put down my bag," Grech said.

The man went up to him and tried to assault him, but he was fortunately pulled back into his home by members of his own family, Grech said, "I don't know what would have happened otherwise."

Grech said that while he always accepted criticism, however bitter, what had happened on Monday, particularly the insults against his family and deceased persons, exceeded all limits, although he would continue to work in the interests of the locality.

A report was made at the police station.

The Local Councils Association condemned the incident and said it was a shame that people showed no respect to others who sought to serve them and their localities. Mayors and councillors were elected representatives and deserved respect, it insisted.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli echoed those comments and also condemned the incident.