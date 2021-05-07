Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning sweeping changes during Manchester United’s run of four matches in eight days, saying the knock-on effects in the Premier League top-four race is “everyone else’s problem”.

Last Sunday’s clash with Liverpool was called off after fans got onto the pitch at Old Trafford during a protest against American owners the Glazers following the collapse of the European Super League.

The postponed fixture was moved to next Thursday. Before that United, on course to finish second in the Premier League, face Aston Villa on Sunday and then Leicester on Tuesday.

