England manager Gareth Southgate described Wembley boos for defender Harry Maguire as an “absolute joke” after his side eased to a 3-0 win against Ivory Coast in a friendly on Tuesday.

Some sections of the crowd booed the Manchester United defender as he made his first international appearance of the year, days after a similar reaction when his name was read out as a substitute for the game against Switzerland.

Maguire has endured a difficult spell for struggling United but an angry Southgate, who described his centre-back’s performance as “pretty flawless”, said he had been badly treated by some fans.

“I thought the reception was a joke, an absolute joke,” he told Sky Sports. “What he’s done for us, the way he’s performed for England has been phenomenal. I don’t get it.

