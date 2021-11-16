Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff said “diplomacy” had ended as he demanded on Tuesday a review of an incident from last weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen appeared to force Lewis Hamilton off the track.

Mercedes are convinced that Verstappen, then leading the race, defended too aggressively on a corner during the 48th lap as title rival Hamilton was attempting to overtake him.

The defending champion Hamilton was driven off the track but stewards decided at the time to take no action against the Dutchman.

“I’ve always been very diplomatic in how I discuss things. But diplomacy has ended today,” said Wolff.

