An animal activist has raised over €400 for cat feeders by recycling donated containers.

The owner of four cats - Bobby, Ollie, Sheldon, and Tony - and an animal lover from a young age, Francesca Falzon volunteers at the animal sanctuary CLAWS. She fostered 12 kittens during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Feeders, she said, could go through €100 a month just to feed cats, and she knows of one woman who cares for 170 cats.

“There are so many people who go out of their way to feed, neuter and love these cats. They deserve some help,” the 22-year-old told Times of Malta.

Cats enjoying the food purchased by Francesca through BCRS scheme vouchers. Photo: Tiziana Bartolo

At the beginning of January, Falzon made an appeal for donations on social media and started collecting plastic bottles, cans and glass that can be recycled through the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS).

Together with her mother Josette, she spent hours driving across the island collecting bags full of containers, patiently queueing up in line at multiple reverse vending machines.

With the credit vouchers, they managed to buy over €400 worth of cat food.

Falzon distributed the food between 10 feeders who take care of over 500 cats.

Caption: ‘All the driving around…it doesn’t bug me, it’s all for the animals’ Francesca with a car full of bags of plastic bottles. Photo: Francesca Falzon

She is open to helping others.

“I will help as much as the vouchers allow me to,” she said.

Falzon added that this could be a new way of donating.

“Considering the increased costs of living, some might find it difficult to donate, say, €20 at one go. But by donating a container that is worth 10c every now and then, one could easily end up donating €20 in one year.”

Those who wish to donate their bottles/cans/ glasses can contact Francesca Falzon through Facebook.

Cat food Francesca bought through the use of the BCRS vouchers. Photo: Francesca Falzon