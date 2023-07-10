Large animal bones were left decomposing on the ground close to parked cars on Manoel Island for around two weeks, according to a local resident.

The remains were partly wrapped in a black bin liner on the side of the street until they were finally cleared away this weekend.

“The smell is really disgusting... I cannot believe how people can do this,” said Lorna Navarro last week.

“Now there are just the bones, but two weeks ago it was rotting meat full of flies and smelling,” she said, questioning why, at that point, the bones had not yet been removed by the authorities.

When contacted on Friday, Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché told Times of Malta that rubbish collection on Manoel Island was “a bit of a grey area” due to the concession struck with development company MIDI plc.

While the concession granted to MIDI in June 2000 places responsibility for collecting rubbish there within the company’s remit, the council works with the developer on the removal of waste, Borg Manché said.

Typically, this involves MIDI providing and collecting public bins, with the local council clearing the skips the bins are subsequently emptied into, he explained.

So far, however, no provision had been made for the collection of waste on the streets of the island, he said.

Reports of the remains came just days after Gżira residents spoke about their disgust over household rubbish left strewn about in the streets outside of collection days, a complaint attributed to a lack of enforcement and Gżira’s growing population.

Over the last five years, Manoel Island has become popular with walkers and swimmers following the signing of a guardianship agreement between MIDI plc and the Gżira local council.

The agreement guarantees protection and public access to the island’s heritage buildings, foreshore and green areas.

Questions were sent to MIDI plc on Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning, the remains had been removed.