The Animal Welfare Commissioner is investigating the rescue of a shot dog after video of the incident revealed what she has called an essential lack of "skills, training and attitude".

On Friday, the Association for Abandoned Animals (AA) posted two videos on Facebook showing Animal Welfare officers attempting to rescue a dog which was found with gunshot wounds.

The video shows the dog, Snoops, yelping, and falling to the ground as it attempts to escape from the grip of the Animal Welfare officers' catch pole.

In another video, the dog is seen with a rope tied around its neck and with the hoop of the catch pole around its stomach and is carried by two officers into the boot of the animal ambulance.

The dog’s legs and tail were covered in dry blood.

“This is how Snoops was ‘rescued’ by the animal welfare officers after he was shot by some trigger-happy criminal,” the AAA wrote.

“This is the reform that we were promised. So-called animal ‘rescuers’ are scared that they will get bitten or scratched, and so-called ‘officers’ are scared of getting dirty with blood and vomit. Resign, make space for animal lovers to take up these jobs, you are not fit for purpose.”

Snoops was rescued by the AAA last week and is the second dog taken in by the sanctuary after being found with evidence of gunshot wounds. The animal rescue centre is also taking care of a Pharoah Hound/fox terrier mix suffering from injuries caused by a shotgun.

Shortly after the videos were published, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said in a statement that she was aware of the case and has sought details from the Animal Welfare Directorate.

“Regrettably, notwithstanding the stringent end-of-week deadline, to date, no information has been furnished,” Bezzina said in the statement.

In light of the "gravity of the incident", the Office of the Commissioner initiated an investigation into the case.

Since 2021, the Commissioner has been advocating for the strengthening of human resources within the Animal Welfare Directorate, specifically targeting inspectors and officers,” the statement read.

"These personnel were inadequately represented in terms of quantity and lacked the essential skills, training, and attitude for the proficient execution of their duties. The recommendation was accepted by The Ministry for Agriculture, and integrated into the animal welfare reform document revealed last year. Unfortunately, tangible outcomes have however been limited."