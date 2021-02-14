The De La Salle College Junior School Animation Team recently launched the Lasallian Animal Friends Sponsorship Scheme.

We assigned a different animal sanctuary to each year group, and a pet to each class. Our pupils gave donations of €1 or €2 and in turn they received their pet’s profile, together with photos. A poster of each animal was given to the respective class to help our pupils relate to their four-legged buddy. This turned out to be a great success as even members of staff contributed.

In all we managed to sponsor eight cats from Cat Lovers Adoptions, Welfare & Support (CLAWS), Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, and Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF), Cospicua, eight dogs from The Island Sanctuary, Marsaxlokk, and the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA), Marsa, and even a horse from RMJ’s Horse Rescue, Siġġiewi.

We now wish to take this initiative a step further: we would like to invite other schools to contact us via e-mail sarah.mallia@delasalle.edu.mt so we can share information and resources with them and invite their pupils to participate in this sponsorship scheme too.

Maybe other schools would like to help other sanctuaries, or come up with new and better ideas to share with other schools. The possibilities are endless.

So, if you have an animal awareness representative at school, reach out so that we can work hand in hand towards one goal.

Compassion is already planted deep in the hearts of our children. All we need to do is water it and help it flourish.