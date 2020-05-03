Pet food giant delivering free meals to help local sanctuaries continue to operate

Purina Malta has donated 7,000 meals to Malta’s nine animal sanctuaries, which collectively offer care and shelter to more than 1,000 cats and 230 dogs.

The 7,000 meals were delivered by Purina to nine animal sanctuaries, namely Animal Guardians Malta, Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF), CLAWS Malta, Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, Animal Care Malta, Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary, Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA), The Island Sanctuary and SPCA Malta.

“We were overwhelmed by the awesome donation from Purina Malta,” said Antoinette at Animal Care Malta. “We and our cats are very grateful and can’t thank them enough!”

Meanwhile, Christine at CLAWS Malta was equally thrilled following the donation. “CLAWS would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Purina Malta for their generous donation of cat food and treats, and for thinking about us and our cats. We truly appreciate your kindness and support,” she said.

Purina has always believed in the power of pets to offer comfort and calm to their human friends, aiming to create richer lives for pets and the people who love them – a core belief reflected in the company’s hashtag, #WeAreBetterWithPets.

Now, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted nearly a third of the world to stay safe at home, the pet food giant has taken this a step further, updating its hashtag to #WeAreBetterAtHomeWithPets.

“As we all stay at home to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta’s animal sanctuaries have found it difficult to continue their vital work due to the financial challenges presented by the crisis,” explained Charmaine Falzon, product manager at Purina Malta. “The role that pets and humans play in each other’s lives to provide love, comfort and security cannot be underestimated, particularly at this time. Through giving these free meals to the sanctuaries and supporting these pets in need, Purina is tangibly addressing the needs of our society.”

Purina is also committed to supporting the local community, not just by maintaining the availability of all its products throughout the crisis but also by offering expert care, tips and reassurance to pet-lovers across the islands via the Purina Malta Facebook page.

“During the pandemic, it’s important to regularly wash your hands – both for your health and your pets’ – and we recommend that your pets avoid contact with people outside of your household for the same reason,” continued Ms Falzon. “There is no need to stockpile pet food as Purina has a more than adequate supply, so just make sure you have enough to last for a couple of weeks.

“In the meantime, stay updated during this ever-changing situation via official communications from credible sources such as WSAVA, WHO and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).”

For more information, visit the Purina Malta Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PurinaMalta/. Pet-related updates during the COVID-19 pandemic may be found online through WSAVA at www.wsava.org, the World Health Organisation (WHO) at www.who.int and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) at www.oie.int.