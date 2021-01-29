The Sunshine Animal Sanctuary in Marsascala is holding an open day on Sunday. It is inviting everyone to visit and meet the animals currently residing there, such as the pigs Trixiebell and Serge, Evie the dog, rabbits Marley, Monty, Nero, Bianca, Lexa and Scruff, and Cluck the rooster.

There will be a stand selling a range of vegan cakes and masks with prints of the sanctuary animals. Soft drinks and tea/coffee will also be available.

Any small donation is apprecia­ted. The NGO’s mission is to rescue and rehome animals in need. This includes abandoned, neglected and unwanted animals as well as those that are bred for consumption. Over the years, the sanctuary has saved many lives and given countless animals the chance of a new life, and they would like to continue doing so on a larger scale.

All donations will go towards providing food, bedding, vaccinations and medical care for the rescued animals in their care.

The event is being held on Sunday from noon to 4pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page: Sunshine Animal Sanctuary Open Day.