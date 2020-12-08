Newly-appointed animal welfare commissioner Alison Bezzina is seeking legal advice after zoo owner Anton Cutajar issued online threats to have her removed from her post.

A police report has also been filed after Cutajar posted a video on social media saying he would oust her from her role if she took any steps against his zoo.

“I am telling you right here, if you keep it up, I will send the letters to who I need to send them to, in order to remove you from your post, and make sure that your time as commissioner is up” he said.

Bezzina, a vocal animal rights campaigner, was appointed commissioner last month by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

Yesterday she criticised a change in Malta’s draft zoo policy that allows petting of animals in an unexplained government u-turn.

“The only benefit that zoo animals get from being handled and petted is that they get used to being around people and being handled by them," she had said.

“This is more beneficial to people than to the animals themselves who should not be caged in the first place."

In his lengthy video, Cutajar spoke of his beliefs that Bezzina is targeting him directly, that she is not qualified for her role, and that she wants to ban zoos altogether.

He said he would be willing to run for the election on a Labour ticket if it meant removing Bezzina from her post.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Bezzina said she was taking legal advice on the issue. She thanked those who had supported her, and told her social media followers: "Don't misinterpret my silence for inaction or withdrawal."

Later, Cutajar issued another post stating that he is a private citizen who carries no post or role in government, adding that he believes that he has a right to his opinion.

“At no point was I violent or did I encourage violence. At no point did I use foul language or tried to intimidate anyone. I think I have a right to criticize this person who carries no qualifications and was appointed commissioner of animal rights,” he said.

Show of support

Opposition leader Bernard Grech called for solidarity with the commissioner.

“I expect prime minister Robert Abela to immediately condemn and dissociate himself from comments that go beyond what is acceptable and decent,” Grech said.

“Nobody should feel like they are above the law. This is a civilized country; whilst we do value freedom of expression, our country should never tolerate abuse of this kind,” he added.

Independent political candidate Arnold Cassola filed a report with the police’s cyber-crimes unit, asking them to “admonish Cutajar so he can desist from his threats and act civilly.”

ADPD also came out in support of the commissioner, arguing that “zoos are unnecessary and unreliable.”

In a Facebook post, the party also mentioned complications such as zoochosis, symptoms of stress and frustration seen in caged animals.

“While the proposed regulations may set minimum standards for animal welfare, although government has already given in and will allow wild animal petting, the fact remains that private collections of animals just for the sake of it should be phased out,” ADPD said.

Questions have been sent to minister for animal rights Anton Refalo.