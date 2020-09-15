An animal welfare group is petitioning animal rights minister Anton Refalo to overhaul the laws regulating zoos.

The conditions in which animals are kept is not in line with accepted welfare standards, says Time for Change, a pressure group that highlights cases of animal abuse and works to re-home abandoned animals.

“There is a growing concern regarding the number of wild species kept in Maltese zoos and their uncontrolled breeding,” the group added.

Time for Change expressed concern over the way a European directive on the keeping of wild animals in zoos has been transposed into Maltese law.

They say the legal obligations of zoo keepers have been kept vague, creating issues for their application and enforcement.

“While we appreciate that zoos are a complex and multidisciplinary issue, we consider that the legislation regulating the area needs to be amended to create a more structured set of regulations and, in turn, facilitate more effective enforcement,” the group said in a statement.

Time for Change has also drafted proposals for clearer laws. The recommended provisions include stronger enforcement, more stringent licensing requirements and accreditation from internationally re-cognised bodies.

The zoo licence would be issued for definite periods and be amended when the zoo acquires a new animal, while the licensee would have to submit Planning Authority permits for their enclosures as well as an environment impact assessment to make sure the zoo is operating in line with standards.

Spot-checks

Licence holders should prove that their animals were acquired legally and detail how the establishment aims to conserve biodiversity, provide public education and protect animal welfare.

Inspectors should carry out spot-checks and zoo operators held to stringent standards of record keeping.

Another recommendation is for zoos to be accredited by a European or world zoo association. Animal welfare infringements, which should be well-defined, must be dealt with more strictly, the group also insists. No more exotic animals should be allowed into Maltese zoos until the authorities have the proper infrastructure to enforce the law.

“There is a lack of public accountability, both in relation to zoo operations and the usage and welfare standards of these animals,” the group said.