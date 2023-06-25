As an activist in the past and now serving as the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, I wholeheartedly welcome the launch of the three-year Animal Welfare Reform Plan unveiled last Tuesday by the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights.

Titled ‘Animal Welfare Reform – A Fresh Start’, the plan outlines seven strategic pillars that, if implemented in a timely and professional manner with the necessary resources and collaboration from all stakeholders, have the potential to revolutionise the long-overdue upgrade of the Animal Welfare Directorate.

Resource challenges that plague the Animal Welfare Directorate

While acknowledging the dedication of many employees, volunteers and NGOs who strive to make a difference every single day, it has been evident that for many, many years, the Animal Welfare Directorate has been grappling with severe resource constraints, both in terms of finances and human capital.

Despite a significant increase in public awareness and sensitivity towards animal welfare, the directorate’s resources have failed to keep up with the times and with the growing demand for its services. This mismatch resulted in numerous public complaints, distressing media stories and avoidable animal suffering.

The hardest thing is not giving up

It is truly heart-wrenching to confront animal-related issues on a daily basis without the means to address them properly, all the while enduring criticism for actions that my office (despite the grandiose title) lacks the authority and resources to undertake. In fact, I’ve often realised that it would be easier to walk away, tend to my own pets and seek personal peace; however, as anyone who knows me will tell you, it is not in my nature to retreat and settle for personal contentment.

Instead, like a dog with a bone, I persevered, making advocacy for action a daily endeavour. And, finally, we have what I consider a first but very important step – a political and public commitment in the form of an animal welfare reform document.

The voice of doubt persists but…

Although the press launch last Tuesday lacked in-depth and detailed information about the actions planned, having read the full reform document I can confirm that it incorporates most of the recommendations I have ever put forward as commissioner, as well as suggestions from activists and volunteers. But many have asked me whether I believe that it will actually come to fruition. Will it be achieved within the specified time frame? Will all the necessary resources be made available or will it cut corners?

We need to introduce temporary regulations and enforcement to limit the local population of big strong dogs - Alison Bezzina

Whenever anything is out of my control, I remain hopeful but, of course, realistic and while the deafening voice of scepticism still echoes loudly in my mind, recognising the small wins has become paramount to sustaining my motivation and fuelling my determination.

It is through these small victories, however incremental they may be, that we gather the strength to keep pushing for more significant changes. Each rescued animal, each successful prosecution and each compassionate act is a testament to the progress we are making.

The truth that everyone is ignoring

While I remain hopeful that the reform plan will materialise and bring about the much-awaited change, there’s something that’s been left out of the reform plan even though its success depends heavily on it.

Just like a persistent water leak that needs to be located and sealed before attempting to pump out the water and dry the floor, I am completely convinced that unless we temporarily address the issue of breeding and importing big, strong dogs that overcrowd sanctuaries, shelters and animal-welfare housing, all our efforts invested in initiatives like this reform plan will be akin to drying a floor while the leak continues to inundate us.

There are no two ways about it. We need to introduce temporary regulations and enforcement to limit the local population of big strong dogs, not because they are dangerous or aggressive but because, for the time being, they are not popular with the public and are not finding good homes.

It is only in this way that we can alleviate the strain on rescue shelters and prevent these dogs from being caught in a cycle of abandonment and shelter life. This proactive approach is crucial for the long-term success of the animal welfare reform as it addresses a core issue that has been overlooked for far too long.

Realistic hope and resilience are key

As we navigate the path towards animal welfare reform, we must help each other maintain hope, tempered by realism and bold decisions. Taking timely action, fuelled by perseverance, is key but, encouragingly, the growing political will towards animal welfare signals a promising future ahead.

Alison Bezzina is Commissioner for Animal Welfare. The commissioner’s role is purely consultative, meaning that any recommendations or suggestions made by the Commissioner for Animal Welfare need to be accepted and implemented by the Ministry for Agriculture and/or other authorities. The commissioner has no authority to implement change herself.

https://fisheries.gov.mt/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/awdReform.pdf