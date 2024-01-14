Multiple studies have shown time and time again that how we treat other creatures reflects a lot on the type of people we are. There is a reason the FBI keeps track of cruelty to animal cases and that reason centres around the fact that many serial killers and mass shooters started their killing careers by torturing and murdering innocent beasts before they turned their sights on humans.

Locally, we have never had a particularly excellent track record when it comes to this. Much of it has to do with our culture. For hundreds of years, our ancestors saw animals as solely a means to an end and weren’t much interested in anything beyond that.

Life was short and brutish and kindness towards the more vulnerable was seen as something that didn’t really fit with a utilitarian state of being. They couldn’t even treat people with disabilities right, let alone the family sheep; however, unfortunately, this awful behaviour seems to have remained pervasive in certain factions of Maltese society, along with a cold vein of mercilessness.

Let’s take one of the first new reports that opened this year: a rescuer found a horse brutally starved to death. The vet pulled stones, glass and pieces of wood out of him, which he had been eating in a vain attempt to stay alive. He had been left for months without proper food and water. Even as I write this, my hands are shaking. To know that someone, if not more than one person, knew of this horse’s existence and simply let him starve is beyond reprehensible. How do you do that to another living thing which is dependent on you?

What makes all this so much worse is that the rescuer stated that, although she hoped the person responsible for this lack of action would pay for his crime, experience has taught her otherwise. It seems that our lack of enforcement woefully extends to every aspect of our society.

The least we can do is work on our laws and make sure that the helpless are protected from this abject unkindness and brutality that seem to have a grip on many - Anna Marie Galea

In the week since then, there have been other reports of animal cruelty and neglect. Puppies left in boxes in the cold, more photos of starved dogs and a particularly heartbreaking story of a woman who took her dog to the dog park only for it to be poisoned to death. The most horrible thing of all is that these tragic incidents in spaces meant for recreation are not something new.

I’ve heard several stories from other owners and, now, many people no longer want to take their hounds for walks in designated areas. And, honestly, why would you?

Since our culture is not evolving fast enough for us to willingly give animals the attention and dignity they deserve, the least we can do is work on our laws and make sure that the helpless are protected from this abject unkindness and brutality that seem to have a grip on many. There also needs to be far more education about what acceptable care and treatment consists of since people still seem to think it’s okay to leave creatures meant for colder climates on their roofs at the height of summer with almost nothing to eat or drink.

Animals are not toys – it’s time our enforcers started acting like it.