If we would have sold all our shares in December last year, when they had gained more than 100 per cent since their lockdown-crash of March 2020, arguably the biggest slump in history, we could all lean back now. We could relax and follow all those daily shifting investor sentiments with serene curiosity.

Are we heading into a recession? Will interest rates continue their relentless upward trend? Are bonds facing a secular bear market? Sitting on a hill of cash, we couldn’t care less. And what’s about the pain of galloping inflation?

Well, it is hitting everyone equally, no matter whether one is invested or not: bonds will be worth less, shares will suffer, gold is losing in real terms, property prices are struggling and expected to painfully correct, and crypto has proven to be a fad rather than a sensible ‘inflation hedge’.

Only the latest, quite robust, stock market rally would have challenged our serenity. Because we know that sitting on the fence is not a long-term strategy. At a certain moment, we will have to tiptoe back into the markets or face a guaranteed, long-term loss. To second-guess a profitable re-entry point is forever elusive.

This is why we didn’t sell out in the first place and are trying as hectically as anyone to chart a path through the contradicting voices of professional investors. How they have eagerly listened to US central bankers’ utterances at their annual gathering in Jackson Hole last month. Is the FED more inclined to hike interest rates no matter what, or clandestinely scheming to avoid a recession? Both bulls and bears studying the FED’s sibylline presages felt vindicated in their preconceptions.

Stock investors are still not in complete agreement whether inflation or recession poses the more likely threat to them. Persistent inflation will harm corporations struggling to pass on higher input costs to their customers.

As central banks keep up the fight, tighter financial conditions will harm profitless-growth companies – not so much because of a revaluation of their future profits at steeper discount rates as pundits claim, but because their ‘growth’ mostly depended on benevolent shareholder-donors and free money.

Consumer companies, particularly those catering for the masses, will not only suffer from shrinking margins, but also over-extended inventories and inflation-impoverished customers buying as little as possible.

This thriftiness will also hit the leisure industry. While we craved to escape long lockdowns and therefore accepted extortionate prices for everything from flight tickets to car rentals this year, our patience has worn thin. The catering industry is afflicted with shocking price rises too. Everything from flour to vegetable oil, from mayonnaise to eggs, has shot up and makes a cheap meal a thing of the past.

Only staples will march on and earn money. We have to eat after all, no matter how much we refuse to consume otherwise. While employment is holding up convincingly, this is a mixed blessing, for companies as well as consumers. Higher wages, while hardly compensating for the loss in real income, are fuel to inflation.

A recession, however, leaves no place to hide. As all businesses grind to a halt and workers get sacked, all shares will suffer, making high-quality government bonds the last investment standing. Ultimately, this would mean rising bond prices (and falling yields). ‘Quantitative’ hedge funds are placing large derivative bets on such outcome.

Pension and life insurers, as well as Japanese investors are gobbling up US treasuries too. They don’t want to risk missing a yield currently close to three per cent. Their group-think causes financial conditions to soften again, against the explicit wishes of central banks, whose inflation battle becomes that much harder as a result. It is a challenge the FED will not allow to succeed.

The extracting and materials industries can weather inflation well. They are awash with cash and are therefore less dependent to rising credit cost or tightening financial conditions. In a recession, alas, these companies will be the first to suffer. China, for months now rumoured to face recession, has already impacted the price levels of crude oil and metals.

A recession would be poisonous for the materials sector. In this, sentiment has a point. Although I very much doubt that China will be the economy to stagnate first. Other than OECD countries, it is a command economy, with a multitude of levers to stimulate even the dead back to life.

Crude oil, the linchpin of energy pricing, has become cheaper over the last couple of weeks. This was doubtless good news for inflation-curbing, and good news for the stock market. It has lifted tech stocks to the detriment of Big Oil. Cheaper oil means less inflationary pressure. As energy markets are intertwined like communicating vessels, lower crude prices should bring down the cost of all forms of energy.

A good example is Russian oil exports to China and India. We may refuse to buy Russian oil, but we profit from the surplus not bought by China. A sad example is Germany and most of Europe, as it is connected to Russia by fixed pipelines - more of an umbilical cord than communicating vessels. Yet lower crude prices would slowly work through the system here too, lowering energy prices as a whole.

For stock market investors, already harbouring doubts that the recent rally might be overbought, and that all the gains in recent weeks were not much more than a 'dead-cat-bounce’, this is hardly a consolation. Optimism about a new Iran Accord and hope that the Ukrainian question will somehow go away without much further escalation is as misplaced as is the hope for permanently lower oil prices. There is simply too little upstream capacity.

Malta seems to be an island of calm for the moment. The Central Bank of Malta in its Economic Projections expects inflation to peak this year at 5.9 per cent – admittedly a lot, but much lower than anywhere else in the developed world (bar Switzerland with 3.4 per cent – its soaring currency cushioning the country comfortably). One would have thought that high transport costs and high employment figures in Malta would have a larger inflationary effect.

The CBM expects Malta’s economic growth to reach 5.2 per cent in the current year, and 4.5 per cent in 2023, practically eliminating the effects of inflation. Government debt stands at enviable 58.1 per cent, which even large budget deficits (5.6 per cent in 2022, four per cent in 2023) seem not to substantially increase.

I have no ground to disbelieve the data but as retail investor, I have a natural fear of splendid news. As the oil price has currently an inverse relationship to the value of the euro, I’d prefer to stick with US investments. Profitable, well-capitalised corporations which promise dividends and buybacks are preferred, until treasuries get on the fast lane.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.

