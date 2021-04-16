England forward Harry Kane suffered a worrying ankle injury ahead of this year’s delayed European Championships after scoring twice in a 2-2 draw away to Everton in the Premier League on Friday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson also grabbed two goals for Everton in a result that did little for either side’s European hopes.

Kane went off in stoppage time towards the end of the match after rolling his ankle when challenged in the box at an Everton corner.

