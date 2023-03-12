I must have been around five when I watched Disney’s Bambi for the first and last time. I don’t remember much from when I was that age but the scene where a deafening, resounding shot kills Bambi’s mother has never left me. The film was made and meant for children, though it makes you wonder how anyone thought it was a good idea. To force children to try to process death and, in particular, the death of a mother is nothing short of cruel.

I watched The Lion King at the cinema a few years later and, while it didn’t affect me as profoundly as Bambi had, I watched Simba trying to wake his dead father with eyes blurred with tears.

My mother didn’t really have access to films to watch when she was young but she does speak with a shudder about the witch in Snow White. For her, there was no one uglier or scarier. Ironically, these characters and films, which have left their sometimes-haunting mark on millions if not billions of children worldwide, have never really been questioned or censored in any way; however, one play made for children about gender fluidity is advertised and everyone starts to speak about protecting the young.

I mean, shielding the young from what exactly? From showing them that we are all different in a million ways and that being dissimilar is okay? From taking down the barriers and walls between people and showing them that just because we don’t understand something it doesn’t mean that we can’t show love, respect and empathy? From not feeling shame for something that is beyond their control? Exactly what do all these doomsday prophets think is going to happen? Because if you still seriously think that a play, a party, a book or a tribe of monkeys in tiaras are going to make the difference between whether your child is trans or not, then all I can urge you to do is educate yourself or get into a time machine and go back to the Middle Ages where you belong.

I would be embarrassed for them if I weren’t so enraged by the ill-concealed transphobia and homophobia dressed up as misguided righteousness - Anna Marie Galea

I honestly can’t believe that, after everything we have seen minorities being put through, instead of taking this as an opportunity for growth, learning and dialogue, we have sheltered, narrow-minded people who sound like they’ve never left their white picket fence existence giving their unwashed, unfounded opinions. I would be embarrassed for them if I weren’t so enraged by the ill-concealed transphobia and homophobia dressed up as misguided righteousness.

And what’s this about letting children be children? All my LGBTIQ+ friends were bullied in primary school for who they were. By the time they were 10, they had already been made to feel like they were lacking in some way dozens of times. That shame and self-hatred takes years to undo.

Who wants to be singled out because they don’t fit in constantly? Would these people giving their unasked-for sermons on mounts rather that gay and trans people spend a miserable life pretending not to exist? Have not enough people struggled and been made desperate in the name of a homogeneity that is nothing more than a poorly written fairy tale?

In a world where you can be anything, be kind. And if you can’t be kind, maybe it’s best you say nothing.