An international travelling exhibition, created by the Anne Frank House of Amsterdam and the Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta, is currently in Malta. An interactive, online version of the exhibition, which was produced by the Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta, will be seen by several thousand schoolchildren from their classrooms.

The exhibition’s visit to Malta, which is being supported by the Melita Foundation, includes stops at the University of Malta, Valletta Campus, MCAST in Paola, Fort St Elmo and Il-Ħaġar Museum in Gozo.

In addition to informing visitors about the history of the Holocaust from the perspective of Anne Frank and her family, the exhibition, which is titled Let Me Be Myself. The Life Story of Anne Frank, also focuses on highlighting the fact that cultural, ethnic, religious, and political differences between people exist in every society. In this context, it challenges visitors to think about concepts such as tolerance, mutual respect, human rights and democracy, and helps them understand that a society where differences between people are respected does not come about by itself.

Julius Nehorai, chair of the Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta, said: “At a time of increased conflict and polarisation across the world, it is important to remember the horrific consequences of division and discrimination. Our wish is that as many people as possible come and visit this exhibition not only to learn about the past but also to think about their own views and actions in the present.

The story of Anne Frank continues to be a powerful and a relevant one and we are grateful to the Melita Foundation for helping us to bring this exhibition to Malta.”

Tanya Sammut Bonnici, chair of The Melita Foundation, commented: “The Jewish community has for centuries, and right up to today, played an important role in Malta’s history and culture. The Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta seeks to preserve and highlight this heritage while, at the same time, encourage debate and engagement on how our society looks at diversity in the present.

The Melita Foundation is supporting this exhibition because the lessons of the past are vital for our society to thrive today and in the future.”More information on the exhibition, which will be in Malta until July, is available at https://www.facebook.com/jewishheritagemalta/.

An exact copy of Anne Frank’s diary. Photo: Heritage Malta