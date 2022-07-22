Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is hosting an exhibition about Anne Frank, a German girl and Jewish victim of the Holocaust who is famous for keeping a diary of her experiences.

The first part (in video room 2) concentrates on Anne and her family against the background of World War II persecution. On display are a detailed model of her house, a facsimile of her famous diary (with quotations) and pictures from her childhood in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. Other historical photos show the rise of the Nazis and the impact of their racist ideology.

The second section, in the main hall on level 2, offers a sample of modern youth discussing struggles with prejudice and discrimination, and glimpses at the history of Jews in Malta, documented from at least the first half of the 13th century.

Also exhibited is a permanent showcase containing an interesting range of coinage and oil lamps used in Palestine from Abrahamic times, donated by a Canadian-Israeli supporter.

Anne and her family went into hiding for two years to avoid Nazi persecution. Her documentation of this time is published in The Diary of a Young Girl.

The exhibition is being held in collaboration with Amsterdam’s ‘Anne Frank House’ and the Maltese Tayar Foundation. Visitors to the exhibition, on until July 25, can also obtain a free booklet about Anne Frank.

Il-Ħaġar museum is open between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.