A get-together, including a barbecue, is being held for former students and staff of De La Salle College and Stella Maris College to mark the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the Brothers of De La Salle in Malta.

The barbecue buffet will be held at La Salle Pastoral Centre, Santa Maria Estate, Mellieħa, on September 7, eve of the feast of Our Lady of Victories, at 7.30pm.

The occasion will serve to cele­brate the many years of hard work, dedication and vocation of many Brothers and Lasallians who offer a human and Christian education to thousands of students.

The organisers of the get-together, including the Brothers, would be delighted if former students and their family would join them for this special event.

Those attending will be treated to a lavish barbecue buffet, music and fun, while reminiscing about their school days. For more details and bookings, call the organisers Brian Decelis on 7936 3255 or Ray Baldacchino on 9949 4301.