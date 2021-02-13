Il-Ħaġar museum of Victoria has announced the programme prepared for the February 26-28 weekend to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the official inauguration of this cultural centre. This coincides with the third year from Mro Joseph Vella’s sudden demise.

The 26th sees the opening of an exhibition highlighting connections between Vella and poet and novelist Oliver Friggieri, who passed away last December.

Celebrating the eighth anniversary

On February 27, there will be three events, beginning with the Third Joseph Vella Memorial Lecture by Rev. Prof. Saviour Caruana on St Augustine’s De Musica. This will be followed by the opening of an exhibition of sacred art by Aaron Formosa. St George’s Basilica will then host a recital by the Laudate Pueri choir in the evening.

On February 28, the basilica will host Mass in suffrage of Il-Ħaġar’s benefactors with the participation of the above-mentioned choir.

For more details, visit www.heartofgozo.org.mt.