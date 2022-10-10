The Gozo cathedral is tomorrow marking the 306th anniversary of its dedication.

Today, Bishop Anton Teuma will preside over sung vespers with the Cathedral Chapter at 6pm. Tomorrow, he will lead a pontifical concelebrated mass at 6.30pm.

On January 11, 1693, a severe earthquake hit the island and the medieval Matrice church within the Citadel was irretrievably damaged.

Preparations for the building of a new church had started in earnest almost a decade before, so the tremor hastened the project.

But then, the project was earnestly taken in hand by archpriest Nicolò-Natale Cassia-Magri and on September 21, 1697, he laid the foundation stone of the cathedral. It was at this time that the remains of the Roman temple were discovered beneath the medieval church.

The new church was built around the old church which continued to be used for worship for some years. The premature death of architect Lorenzo Gafà, in 1703, did not interrupt construction of the new church. In fact, the old church was eventually dismantled and the new church was blessed and inaugurated on the eve of Santa Maria in 1711.

Slowly, but progressively, the church was embellished with works of art on Sunday, October 11, 1716. Bishop Giacomo Cañaves consecrated the new church, dedicated to Santa Maria and St Ursula, patron saint of Gozo.