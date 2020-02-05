Obituaries

AGIUS FERNANDEZ. On February 2, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, LILIAN née Fenech, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her husband Reginald, her children Gaston, Suzanne, Adriana and Bertha and their respective spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother and sister, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated, tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, at Balzan parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

CARUANA. On February 3, at his residence, ALFRED of Rabat, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Rose, his brothers and sisters, Lucy, widow of Joseph, Emanuel and his wife Nancy, Doris and her husband Frans, Anne, widow of Tony, Grace, widow of Philip, Joseph, widower of his sister-in-law Connie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 5, at 3.15pm, for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL. On Tuesday, February 4, at St Vincent De Paul Hospital, CARMEN of Mqabba, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joseph and his wife Maria, John, Angele and her husband Gordon, Mario and Raisa, her grandchildren Michaela, Karl, Matthew, Martina, Carla Georgia, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, at 8.15am. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held at Santa Marija parish church, Mqabba, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mqabba cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On February 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, widower of Carmen, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sons Ivan Paul and his wife Fleur Ann and Robert and his wife Beverley, his grandchildren Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt, his sister-in-law Mary, widow of Lino, his sister Mary Rose, widow of Frans, his brothers Vince and his wife Carmen, Mario and his wife Natalie, his sisters Polly, Tania and her husband Paul and his brother Joe and his wife Lucia and their respective families, his in-laws Carmen, widow of Albert, Johnny and his wife Dolly, Laurie, widower of Helen, Gemma, widow of Frankie, Victor and his wife Carmen and Joe and his wife Freda, and their respective families, cousins, relatives and numerous friends, among whom Joe Portelli, Anna Calleja and Girlie Killip. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 5, at 1.15pm for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, were Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In memory of Professor ANTHONY P. CALLEJA on the 25th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Very much missed by his wife Marlene, children Mario and Natalie and their families.

CARUANA – Dr CARMELO CARUANA, BA, LL.D. (former P.N. Minister). In loving memory of a dear father today being the 28th anniversary of his death. Remembered with much love by his daughter Mary Fatima, son-in-law John, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of CLAIRE, née Demajo, on the anniversary of her demise. Her children Mariella and Philip and her brother Paul.

de GIORGIO – ROGER. On the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Marica, Nick and Tita, Pat and Michel, Roger and Josianne, Michael and Marianne, John and Monique, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Josephine and his grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GAUCI – SALVATORE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, today the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. His family. Lord, we trust him in your care.

GUTTERIDGE – AMELIA. Treasured memories of a dearly loved mother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

MAMO – ANNE LOGAN. Loving memory of a dear mother on the 17th anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts, Andrew, Rachael, Julian and their families.

MERCIECA – VICTOR. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, on the fifth anniversary of his death. Gone but never forgotten by his wife and children and their families.

MIZZI – ALFRED, 1967. A devoted father lovingly remembered. Sophie.

PIZZUTO. Treasured memories of our beloved GERRY, today the 11th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by his sister Lina and family.

ROSSO – JOSEPH. In loving memory and greatly missed on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our heart. Always remembered by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.