Obituaries

BORG. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT WALTER (known as Bertie), aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his devoted wife, Phyllis, his sons Robert and his wife Joanna, Michael, Bernard and his partner Jarek, his beloved grandchildren Paula and her husband Michael Agius Vadala, Timothy and his girlfriend Tara Borg Manche, Gillian, Thomas and Nadia, his in-laws Rose Sammut, Oswald Tanti and Alice, Iris Stafrace, Louise Tanti and Tessie Agius, his many nephews and nieces here and abroad and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GOVÉ. On March 11, at St Vincent de Paul residence, SAVIOUR, widower of Catherine, aged 83, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Emanuel and his wife Brenda, his grandchildren Sean and Kate-Ella, numerous in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, March 14, at 8am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Ġorġ Cemetery, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SGHENDO. On March 11, Sr ROSA SGHENDO FMM, went to meet the Lord, leaving to mourn her loss her sister Frances and her brother Saviour, nieces and nephews and her community of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 12, at 2pm, at the Convent of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of LINO on the second anniversary of his passing away. He is always in our thoughts and prayers. Rose, Henry and Christine and their families.

DOWHAM – REGINALD. Remembered by his wife, children, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – ANTONIO. Treasured memories of a dear grandfather, today being the 65th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his grandchildren.

FELICE. In loving memory of MARIA ROSARIA Felice née Pantalleresco, on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, her children Anton and his wife Marthese, Mario and his wife Suzanne, Anna-Marie and her husband Graham, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so much deserves.

LAFERLA. In loving memory of JOHN, 9th Marquis of Fiddien, today being the 17th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Jeanette, his son Michael and his wife Daniela, his mother Doris, his sister Bertha, wife of Anthony Darmanin and his mother-in-law Marie-Louise Saliba. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a loving father on the 15th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed by Joseph, Susan, Jennifer and David, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.