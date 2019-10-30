Obituaries

ABELA. On October 28, SYLVIA née Lewis, residing in Balzan, passed away peacefully at her home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Rose and her husband Charles Zammit, Wilhelmina and her husband Brian Cassar, Carmel and his wife Michelle, Joanna and her husband Christopher Armeni, her grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Elise, Matthew, Nicholas, William, Alain and Martina, her sister Florie, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, November 2, at 9.15am, at Balzan parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her name could be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On October 28, at his residence in Ħamrun, PAUL EMMANUEL, of Floriana, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dolly, his children Kurt and his wife Sasha, Svetlana and her husband Sven, his grandchildren, Pippa, Elise and Juliette, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, at 8am, for St Francis church, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. On October 28, JOSEPHINE née Debono, widow of Alexander, passed away peacefully at her home, aged 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Frank and his wife Ria, Ralph and his wife Colette, Alexander and his wife Claudia, Ingrid and her husband Tonio Desira Buttigieg, Frederick and his wife Daniela, Kevin and his wife Erika, Astrid and her husband Andrew Sapienza, her beloved grandchildren Astrid, Karl, Kurt, Natassja, Natalie, Giuseppe, Alex, Michele, Nicholas, Fritz, Abigail, Matthew, Gianluca, Alistair, Carl, Alex, Edward, Sam and Elena, her great-grandchildren, her brothers Mark and his wife Linda, Albert and his wife Anne and her sister Mary Genuardi, her brother in-law Olaf Gollcher and his wife Frieda, other relatives, friends and her devoted carer Mercie. The funeral cortège leaves the family residence in Balzan, tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAVARRO GERA. On October 28, MARIA MADELEINE, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Colette and her husband Vladan, Kevin and his wife Josianne, and Deidre; her brother Dermot and his wife Sarah; her grandchildren Linda and Lasse, Sarah and Leonard, Amanda and Sean, Nicole and Chris and Ella; her great-grandchildren Emil, Alexander and Rebecca, her in-laws Kathleen and Vincent Curmi, Phyllis and Frank Buhagiar, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, especially the family’s dear friend Mr John Readman. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, November 2, at 8.30am, at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in St Julian’s, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations in her name be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WEIMAR. On October 26, OTTO (Mike), aged 84, passed away peacefully at the Gozo General Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Patricia, family members and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, October 30, at 3.30pm for interment at St Mary’s Cemetery, Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MOORE. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Floriana, residing in Attard, aged 69, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Alida, his daughters Charlene and her husband Neville and his much beloved granddaughter Christine, Alison and her husband Mark, his mother Doris and his sisters Josephine and her husband David, Terry and her husband Domnic, and his late brother’s wife Lina, their children, other relatives, both in Malta and abroad, and friends. A devoted husband and father he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 31, at 2pm for the parish church of St Publius, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital who looked after him with such care and devotion.

In Memoriam

BONELLO-COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

BONELLO-COLE – MARTIN. Treasured and loving memories of a very dear brother, today the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed by his sisters Jennifer and Shirley and her husband Ivan. Today’s 7am Mass at the chapel of the Missionaries of Mary, Balzan, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGUARA – JOSEPH. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter, sons and grandsons.

INCORVAJA – JOHN. On the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Josephine, May, Connie and families.

MARICH – CHRIS. Treasured memories of our dear father. Still missed. Gloria and Angela.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 10th anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

MILLER – PASCAL JÉRÔME. Fondest memories of a much loved child, especially today being the 33rd anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his father Gerald.

Annual bazaar in Birkirkara

The Committee of St Helen parish centre in Birkirkara will be holding its annual bazaar at St Helen’s parish centre from Tuesday, November 5, to Wednesday November 13. Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and 5 to 7.30pm, excluding Sunday, November 10, when the bazaar will be closed. A large selection of antique items, collectables, books, homegrown pot plants, bric-a-brac and much more will be available.