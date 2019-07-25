Obituary

ZAMMIT. On September 17, Fr KARM ZAMMIT, OP, aged 92, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Rosario and his wife Maria, his sisters Giorgia and Maria, his nephews, nieces and their families. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, September 19, at St Mary’s parish church, Mqabba, at 3pm, followed by interment at Mqabba cemetery. The corpse will be exposed to the public at St Basil church, Mqabba, from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 24th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

CILIA – EDGAR, 18.9.1976. In loving memory of our much loved father. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Carmen and Jo.

SCIRIHA. Unfading memories of PIO, widower of Carmen née De Marco, a beloved father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed by his loving wife Lina, all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6pm Mass said today, Tuesday, September 18, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be celebrated in his memory. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Philately Club Meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philatelic Club is holding a meeting at Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, today at 6pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.