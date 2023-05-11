Obituary

PADOVANI GINIES. On May 9, at The Imperial, Sliema, MARGARET, passed away peacefully, aged 85. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews, nieces and their respective families Stephen and his wife Ann, Francis and his wife Marguerite, Bernadette and her husband Mario, Rosemary and her husband Franco, as well as her numerous friends from Sliema. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, May 11, at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the carers, nurses and staff at The Imperial, Sliema for their care and support.

In Memoriam

ESPOSITO – VINCENT. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANGELICA (Gege’). Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving and caring mother and grandmother on her 39th anniversary. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GALEA. Unfailing and fondly cherished memories of darling HELEN, née Ellul, a witty wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her departure to pastures new. “The eternal Lord is thy refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deut. 33:27). Amen. Amabile, Patrick, Marthese and all the rest of the family.

VELLA – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 57th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XERXEN – PETRINA (Patricia). Today the second anniversary of her demise on May 11, 2021, and who has also recently been joined in eternal life by her darling husband Alfred. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by their children Charles, Joanne, Pauline and Nataline, their spouses, grandchildren, family and countless friends. Her cherished memory lives on in all of those who were lucky enough to have known her and have had her in their lives. Kindly remember our mum in your prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.