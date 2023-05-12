Obituary

Giancarlo Cini

CINI. In fondest memory of GIANCARLO who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 10. Always held dearly and remembered with love and appreciation by his beloved wife Elaine, his daughters Carla and her life partner Alan, Roberta and her life partner Ken, his grandchildren Karl, Andy, Sean and Rebecca and their respective partners, great-grandchildren Kelsey, Kataleya and Denzel, uncles, brothers and sisters, nephew, nieces, all in-laws, cousins, employees, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema today, May 12, at 1.30pm for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT. In loving memory of our dear PHILIP on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his aunts, uncles and cousins.

BONETT. Loving and unfading memories of our dearest PHILIP on his ninth anniversary. Aunty Sylvia and uncle George, Johanna, Angela and our respective families.

BUSUTTIL – Prof. SALVINO BUSUTTIL. In memory of a beloved father, grandfather and brother on the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sadly missed by his family. May he rest in peace.

BUTTIGIEG – MARY, née Caruana Demajo, 12.5.2001. Dear mamà, after all these years I can still remember the warmth of your beautiful smile. You were a perfect mother, always there for me in the good and bad times. I miss you so much but sweet memories are my priceless possessions that time can never destroy. You will always live in my heart. Antoinette.

CALCATERRA. In tender loving memory of our sweet aunty ROSE on the 12th anniversary of her meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by David, Charmaine and Raphael.

CALCATERRA. Treasured memories of our affectionate aunty ROSE on the 12th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna and Felicity and their families.

FLYNN. Treasured and happy memories of FRANCIS RAYMOND (Ċikku) on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. So loving and so lovable. Deeply missed by his wife Marthese, his children Simon and Natalie, Kathleen and Jean-Paul and his adored grandchildren Hannah and Benji. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass celebrating his life will be held on Monday, May 15, at 7pm, at St Claire’s Monastery, Kappara, San Ġwann (entrance to car park from Triq il-Kokka, Kappara). The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and unforgettable memories of our beloved mother MARIA on the 35th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren to whom he will always bring smiles, love and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Memorial Mass - a Mass for the repose of MARIKA MALLIA will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13 at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOANNA BONNICI today the 16th anniversary of her demise. A loving wife, mother and grandmother. George, Zoe, Zack, Sacha and baby Mila. You are always in our hearts and thoughts.

In loving memory of PHILIP BONETT today being the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and constantly remembered with love and deep affection by his parents Dorothy and John brother David and his wife Karyn and niece Georgina and nephew Nick. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Millenium chapel, Paceville.

In loving memory of JOANNA BONNICI today being the 16th anniversary of her passing away. You might be out of sight; We may be worlds apart; But you are always in our minds; And forever in our hearts. Mummy, Daddy, Sue and Michael.

In loving memory of IRENE CUTAJAR on the 11th anniversary of her passing. She may have gone away; But still lives in the hearts of those she touched. For nothing loved is ever lost. And she was loved so much. Fondly remembered by her husband Lino, her children Louise, David and his wife Maria, her grandsons Robin and Adam, relatives and friends. A Mass for her repose will be said tomorrow, Saturday, 13th May at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema. Parking available.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.