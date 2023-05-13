Obituary

BORG CARDONA. The passing of our beloved cousin STEPHEN has filled us with great sadness. We will be forever grateful for the love, joy and laughter Stephen brought into our lives.

The Tufigno and Arpaio families unite together to say a prayer.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Tessa, Sandra and their families.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 27th anniversary of her passing away.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

RIZZO. In cherished memories of HUBERT on the 35th anniversary of his passing to a better place. Never forgotten by his wife Margaret and children Michael, Daniela and Richard and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.