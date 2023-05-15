Obituary

FARRUGIA. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, AGNES, née Abela, aged 84, widow of Edward, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Celine, Andre and Colette, her daughter-in-law Lydia and her son-in-law Steven Crisp, her grandchildren William, Benjamin, Carla and Francesca, her sister Maryrose Zahra and her brother Felix Abela, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 16, at 8.30am at the parish of the Holy Family, Iklin, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Memorial Mass

A Mass celebrating the life of FRANCIS RAYMOND FLYNN (Ċikku), 23.11.33-12.5.2020, will be held today at 7pm at St Claire’s Monastery, Kappara, San Ġwann (entrance to car park from Triq il-Kokka, Kappara). The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.