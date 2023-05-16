Obituaries

BARTOLO. On May 14, at his residence, FRANK, widower of Harriette, née Filletti, passed away peacefully, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Suzanne and her partner Joe, Adrian and his partner Sarah, Lisa and her husband Carl, his treasured grandsons Julian and Thomas, his brother Charles, his sister Mary, their respective spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17, at 2pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On Saturday, May 13, SALVINU, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Josephine, his children Josella, Maroma, Antoine and Juan, their spouses Johann Farrugia and Katrine Camilleri, and his grandchildren Gabriel, Sarah, Lisa and Ana.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 18, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta, Floriana, will be much appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO GRANT. On May 15, FRANK passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his daughter Mary Rose. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Margaret née Kissaun, his children William, Sylvia and her partner Daniel, Karl and his wife Celine, his beloved grandchildren Francois, Sophie and Emily, his sister-in-law Nanette Bonello, his brothers-in-law Joe Fleri Soler and Rene Baldacchino, his nephews and nieces from the Vassallo Grant, Kissaun, Fleri Soler, Bajada, Debono and Baldacchino families, his devoted doctor, nurses and carers.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, May 18, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CILIA. In loving memory of JOHN, a dear father and grandfather, today being the 29th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Doris, her husband Antoine and grandchildren Mark, Matthew and Annmarie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Today 44 years since you left this world. Always in my heart till we meet again. Love your daughter Martine. Also fondly remembered by Noel, Melanie, Francesca and Julienne. Look after us always.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of JOE, a never forgotten father, grandfather and brother, today being the 26th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of his son George, his sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, brother, relatives and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

MIZZI – ANTHONY. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.