OBITUARIES

BARTOLO. On May 14, at his residence, FRANK, widower of Harriette, née Filletti, passed away peacefully, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Suzanne and her partner Joe, Adrian and his partner Sarah, Lisa and her husband Carl, his treasured grandsons Julian and Thomas, his brother Charles, his sister Mary, their respective spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, May 17, at 2pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On May 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, passed away peacefully at the age of 98. He will always be loved and remembered by his nieces and nephews, Carmen and her husband Joseph, Mary and her husband Saviour, Margaret and her husband Carmel, Michael and his wife Phyllis, his sister-in-law Helen and their children John and his wife Elaine, and Maria, many relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, at St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA. In ever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 16th anniversary of her death. Immensely missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT – EDGAR (It-Taffy). Gone three years ago today to join his parents, Violet and Oreste. Fondly remembered by daughter Sara, grandsons Gigi and Jazz, Jody, Joanna, and his numerous friends. Sorely missed by his siblings, Joseph, Corinne and Donald and their families. Nothing changes, we miss you just as much today as the day you passed away. Until we meet again. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Thoughts and prayers are solicited.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the fifth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the anniversary of his death. His family and friends.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Dr FORTUNATO ZAMMIT, today the 20th anniversary of his demise, 17th May 2003. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children, Marie Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne and Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In ever loving memory of ANNA STANLEY on the third anniversary of her passing away. Remembering you is easy, We do it everyday, Missing you is the heartache That never goes away. Deeply missed and always remembered by her loving husband Colin, her beloved children Christopher and his wife Annelise, Natasha and her husband Jean Chapelle Paleologo and her precious grandchildren Annah, Lisa, Michael, Steffie and Nick. Lord, grant her eternal rest.