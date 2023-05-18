Obituaries

CUSCHIERI. On May 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD, aged 94, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Carmen, his brother Frankie and his wife, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, May 19, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TERPOUGOFF. On May 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, DANILO “Dani”, aged 70, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Diana, their children Sophie, Gaby and Toby and their partners, their granddaughter Annie, his sister Marie-Beatrice and her husband Duncan Taylor, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families and all dear friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, May 20, at Lija parish church, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to extend their eternal gratitude to everyone at Mater Dei Hospital who was involved in his care.

ZARB. On May 17, at her residence in Mellieħa, OLGA, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Josette Felice Anton Zarb, Alex Zarb, Dr Christopher Zarb, Godwin Zarb and their families, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings, nephews and nieces, their respective families, other relatives, friends, as well as her carer Charese. The funeral cortège leaves her residence tomorrow, Friday, May 19, at 1.30pm, for the Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – DORIS. In loving memory of a very dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, her loving grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandsons Jake and Noah. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – JOE.

Beautiful memories silently kept

Of one that we loved and never forget.

Gone from us 19 years ago. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of MARY on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Jojo, Angela Patrick and Rebekah.

SULTANA – RAY. In everlasting memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever loved by his wife Louise, his children Jean-Paul and wife Veronique, Ariane-Louise and husband Ryan, Christophe-Matthias and his grandaughters Beatrice and Emilie.

VELLA. It is 50 years ago that my brother, Fr DIEGO VELLA, OFM, died tragically in Catacamas Olancho, Honduras. Gone but not forgotten by his surviving siblings Tony Vella, Sr. Emmanuelina Vella, Romeo Vella, Josephine Leguesse, Emma Peterman and their families.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 39th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Tanya, widow of his son Geoffrey, Adriana, widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.

In memory of JOSEPH BONNICI (ex-Director Paolo Bonnici Ltd) on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Your life was a Blessing; Your memory a treasure. Deeply missed by the Bonnici family.

In memory of JOSEPH BONNICI (ex-Director Paolo Bonnici Ltd) today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Those we esteem in life do not go away they walk beside us everyday. Deeply missed by his staff and his carer Emily.

