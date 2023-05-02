OBITUARIES

BUGELLI. On April 30, LINA of Sliema, went to meet the Risen Lord, at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Fondly remembered by her husband David, her children Mariella, George and his wife Tania, Marco and his wife Claire, her grandchildren Luke, Sean, Michaela, David, Tano, Beppe, Gianni, Julia and Giovanni, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 2, at 1.30pm for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On April 29, VICTOR, of San Ġwann, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 77. Remembered and cherished by his wife Margaret, his brothers and sisters, Sr Vitoriana, Reno, Rose, Lawrence, Mary, Joe, Anna, Lilian and Paul, his wife’s brothers and sisters, Fr Denis MSSP, Doris, Ċensina and Manwel, their wives and husbands, his grandchildren, grand-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3 at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church, followed by the interment in the family grave at Għaxaq cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD. In loving memory of Mro. AMANTE ATTARD, a very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 40th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandsons Jake and Noah. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GANADO – Prof. JOSEPH MAX. In ever loving memory, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Treasured and always in our hearts. Greatly missed by his beloved wife Angela, Max and Veronica, Johanna and David and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on her 12th anniversary. We thank God for all the love and happiness we shared. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Carmel, Patricia and Mary.

PIZZUTO – ANTON. Unfading memories of a dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle on the second anniversary of his demise. Anthony, Doris and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF – LINA. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love. Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael and Ana and their families. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.

In ever loving and unfading memory of MARY CAMILLERI 4.9.1925 - 2.5.2017 Treasured memories of a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her children, Edward and his wife Lilian, Josephine, Michael and his wife Josephine and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest