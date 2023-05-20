Obituary

CORDINA. On May 18, JOSEPH, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Connie, his children Louise and Ernest Mallia, Noel and Solange, Sharon and Mario de Marco, his grandchildren Kim, Andrew, Nicky, Andrea and Luca, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, on Monday, May 22, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Casa Antonia for all their love, care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Holy Mass will be celebrated today, May 20, at 5.30pm, at il-Kunċiżżjoni church, Rabat, Malta, for the soul of Rev ARTHUR G VELLA SJ. Being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Route: Saqqajja Square, George Borg Olivier Avenue, Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Għajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa ‘l Kunċiżżjoni. You are welcome. It will be live streamed on il-Kunċiżżjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta.

In Memoriam

APAP – TONY. Treasured memories of a loving and much loved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Christine, Peter and Christine, Edward, Lisa and Simon.

APAP. In loving memory of TONY, a dear father and grandfather, especially today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and constantly remembered. Christine and Edward.

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers Reggie and Aurora, Rosette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

GERMAN. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Eric, Isabelle, Adrian and wife Nadia, Pierre and wife Marita, Daniel and wife Lorraine, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH. Treasured and loving memories of our dear mother RITA on the 51st anniversary of her death. Her children Mary Rose, Vincent and Margaret, in-laws and grandchildren.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved EDWIN and THÉRÈSE née Mallia on the 17th and 37th anniversaries of their passing to eternal life. Always remembered by their daughter Lydia, widow of Paul Attard Montalto, and by all their grandchildren.

