Obituaries

AMATO. On May 17, ERMINIA née Arrigo, passed away at the venerable age of 99 to join her beloved Victor. She will be mourned and greatly missed by her children Helen, widow of Colin Tabone, Madeleine and her husband Brian Hladnik, Edward, widower of Josette, George and his wife Gillian, and Mary, her grandchildren David and Alexia, Nicky and Ewelina, Jo and Abner, Mark and Alina, Nick and Lucy, Lisa and Jonas, Lexy and Daniel, Michael, David and Kelly, Andrew and Ella, Angie and Neil, Emma and Nick, and Max together with her 13 great-grandchildren, Lucienne, her nephews and nieces, her cousins, other relatives and friends, and her devoted carers, Dexter and Love. Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, May 23, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 9.30am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan or Jay’s of Sunshine would be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

CORDINA. On May 18, JOSEPH, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his wife Connie, his children Louise and Ernest Mallia, Noel and Solange, Sharon and Mario de Marco, his grandchildren Kim, Andrew, Nicky, Andrea and Luca, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Monday, May 22, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Casa Antonia for all their love, care and dedication.

FRENDO. On May 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES, of Sliema, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Jesmond, Jeffrey and his wife Davina, her grandchild Antonia, her sister Dorothy and her husband Alfred, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, May 23, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

SERGE. On May 20, MARIA, known as Mariu’, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by the Cordina family, especially her devoted friend Giovanna, her relatives in Malta and Italy, and other friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 22, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – CATHERINE, née Muscat, widow of Anthony, formerly of Birkirkara, fondly remembered by her eight children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. A prayer is kindly solicited. May she rest in peace.

CRITIEN. In everlasting memory of STEPHANIE, a dearest wife and mother, who passed away a year ago on May 22, 2022. Deeply missed by Patrick and Jean Louis. May she rest with the Lord and Our Lady forever in peace. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10.30am and tomorrow, Monday, May 22, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. The presence of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories or our dear mother MARY, née Ciancio, on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Now, as ever close to our hearts, Michael, Jo Anna, and Tonio, in-laws, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. In unfading memory of our dearest mother LAURA on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by AnneMarie, Theresa, Peter, Bobby and their families. Masses for the repose of her soul will be said today, Sunday, at 11.30am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, and tomorrow, Monday, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAUL FORMOSA on the eighth anniversary of his death. Always remembered and sadly missed by his wife Maria, his children Ivan, Etienne Jeanne, Fr Damian, Alison Jane and Aidan, his in-laws and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In loving memory of MARIA RENATA D’AMICO on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on May 25 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace.

To Thank

The BORG CARDONA family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy and all those who attended Mass celebrating the life of our dear cousin STEPHEN BORG CARDONA as well as all those who expressed their condolences on his passing away on May 12, 2023. May he rest in peace.

