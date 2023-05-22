Obituaries

AMATO. On May 17, ERMINIA née Arrigo, passed away at the venerable age of 99 to join her beloved Victor. She will be mourned and greatly missed by her children Helen, widow of Colin Tabone, Madeleine and her husband Brian Hladnik, Edward, widower of Josette, George and his wife Gillian, and Mary, her grandchildren David and Alexia, Nicky and Ewelina, Jo and Abner, Mark and Alina, Nick and Lucy, Lisa and Jonas, Lexy and Daniel, Michael, David and Kelly, Andrew and Ella, Angie and Neil, Emma and Nick, and Max together with her 13 great-grandchildren, Lucienne, her nephews and nieces, her cousins, other relatives and friends, and her devoted carers, Dexter and Love. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 9.30am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan or Jays of Sunshine would be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

CUTAJAR. On May 20, EMANUEL, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his children Mary Anne, widow of Joe Camilleri, Jane and her husband Emanuel, Eugenio and his wife Catherine, Saviour and his partner Ruth, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, May 22, for St Mary’s parish church in Qrendi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. The family would appreciate that instead of flowers, donations in memory of Emanuel will be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERGE. On May 20, MARIA, known as Mariu’, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by the Cordina family, especially her devoted friend Giovanna, her relatives in Malta and Italy, and other friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, May 22, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TATE. On May 19, THOMAS, aged 76, passed away peacefully, eternally rejoicing with the Lord and reunited with his angel grandson Gianni, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be forever cherished by his wife Carmen, his beloved children Stefan and his wife Stefania, Louise-Ann and her husband Pierre, Christopher and his wife Jaclyn, his precious grandchildren Julia, Beppe, Adam, Thomas, Julian, Waylon, Laya, Ella, Mia and Noah, his brothers and sisters and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, May 23 for the parish church of St Julian’s where Mass to honour his joy for life and selflessness will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas will be made to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE. Who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. The Lord has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts. Love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

CRITIEN. In everlasting memory of STEPHANIE, a dearest wife and mother, who passed away a year ago on May 22, 2022. Deeply missed by Patrick and Jean Louis. May she rest with the Lord and Our Lady forever in peace. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. The presence of relatives and friends would be greatly appreciated.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR V. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 64th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW. In loving memory of MIRIAM, a beloved sister to Gaby (Pellegrini Petit) and a loving aunt to Gabriella and Monique. Still deeply missed and forever loved.

MICALLEF – PHILIP Dr MD, BSc, DCH (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear father, today the 19th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters and grandson, nephews and nieces, in-laws and grateful patients. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the eighth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.