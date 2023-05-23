Diamond Anniversary

Mr MARIO CORRIERI AND Miss CLAUDIA CASTILLO

The marriage was celebrated on May 23, 1963, between MARIO CORRIERI and CLAUDIA CASTILLO. With love and much gratitude from your children Gabriella and Richard, Daniela and Frederick, Giampiero and Lara, and dearest grandchildren Fritz, Nick, Abigail, Julian, Sophie, Matthew, Francesco and Alessio. God bless you always.

Obituary

DIMECH. On May 20, TESSIE, passed away peacefully, com­forted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be mourned and greatly missed by her nephews and nieces and their spouses Enzo and Janet, Antonella, Paul and Simone, Annamaria and Chris, Kristen and Jennifer, Francesca and Karl, her great-nephews and nieces Steve, Julian, Malcolm, Martina, Hannah, David, Timothy, Emma, Nicola, Nina, Andrew and Luigi, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24, at 5pm, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 5.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Cana Movement, Pope John Paul II Institute for the Family, Victoria, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, May 24, being the trigesma die since the death of MAURICE ABELA, the 7pm Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne, and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

To Thank

The Attard Montalto family, his wife Terry, his son Paul with his partner Melissa; his sisters Angela and Simone and his brother Richard would like to thank you sincerely for sharing their sorrow on the sad loss of HUGH ATTARD MONTALTO a beloved husband, father and brother. Your thoughtfulness is appreciated and will always be remembered. Thank you also to all those who sent flowers, cards, offered Masses and attended the funeral. Please remember him in your prayers. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

