Memorial Mass

Today, a month from the passing away of MILOS MICOVIC, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please remember him with love in your prayers.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – EMANUEL. On the 46th anniversary of his passing away. A prayer is solicited. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. His children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a special and most beloved father and grandfather, today, the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Dearly missed by his children Maryann, Joanna, Paul, Roberta, Clare and Joseph, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CEFAI – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on her 32nd anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marian, Carmen, John, Michael, Marie, Margaret, Antoine and Vivien.

CHARLES. In ever loving memory of our dear father FRANK, adored husband of Tessie, especially today the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly and always remembered by his children Tony, Anna, Sandra and Denise and their spouses and families.

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memories of JOE CONSIGLIO, A&CE, on the 40th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – MAY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – ELENITA. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 11th anniversary of her passing. Erminiette and Joe, Tony, Melvin, Edwin and Marisa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for the repose of the souls of Elenita and Gustav Zammit will be said on Sunday, May 28, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord grant them eternal rest.

