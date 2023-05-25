Obituaries

AGIUS MUSCAT. On May 23, VERA, née Muscat Azzopardi, widow of Anthony, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthide, Hugo and his wife Cecilia, Lucienne and her husband Stephen Cumbo, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Janice, Simon and his wife Rachel, Alessia, Karl and Maria, her great-granddaughter Sara, her nephew and nieces, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, on Saturday, May 27, for St Julians parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks goes to the staff at Casa Antonia and many others for all their loving care and support.

CLARKE. On May 24, GERALD, aged 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Forever loved and remembered by his wife Yvonne née Torpiano, his daughters Marcelline and her husband Noel Cuschieri, Sandra, Suzanne and her husband Joseph Abela, and Doreen, his grandchildren Victoria and Jean-Pie, Michael and Kim, Mark and Sarah, Lisa and Andrea, and Luke, and his beloved great-grandchildren Krista, Alice, Benjamin and Amy, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, May 26, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest papa ANGELO on the 17th anniversary of his passing away. His beloved children Marisa, Paul and Tamara Jane. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of ROSE, today the fourth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family.

In loving memory of MARIA RENATA D’AMICO on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her daughter Josette, her son Sergio and his wife Therese and grandchildren Kristina and Michael, her brothers and sisters Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie and Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, May 25 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara. May she rest in peace.

