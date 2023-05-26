Obituaries

AGIUS MUSCAT. On May 23, VERA née Muscat Azzopardi, aged 90, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthide, Hugo and his wife Cecilia, Lucienne and her husband Stephen Cumbo, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Janice, Simon and his wife Rachel, Alessia, Karl and Maria, her great-granddaughter Sara, her nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks goes to the staff at Casa Antonia and many others for all their loving care and support.

CLARKE. On May 24, GERALD, aged 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Forever loved and remembered by his wife Yvonne née Torpiano, his daughters Marcelline and her husband Noel Cuschieri, Sandra, Suzanne and her husband Joseph Abela, and Doreen, his grandchildren Victoria and Jean-Pie, Michael and Kim, Mark and Sarah, Lisa and Andrea, and Luke, and his beloved great-grandchildren Krista, Alice, Benjamin and Amy, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 26, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord 21 years ago. She lives forever in the hearts of her children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and her in-laws. Lord, may she rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Sare’. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear father on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. His children, Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and Marie Louise, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 18th anniversary of his demise, May 26, 2005. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, sons James, Brian, Mark and their families.

