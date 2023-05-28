Obituaries

AGIUS MUSCAT. On May 23, VERA née Muscat Azzopardi, aged 90, widow of Anthony, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthide, Hugo and his wife Cecilia, Lucienne and her husband Stephen Cumbo, her grandchildren Matthew and his wife Janice, Simon and his wife Rachel, Alessia, Karl and Maria, her great-granddaughter Sara, her nephew and nieces, and other relatives and friends. The funeral took place yesterday. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks go to the staff at Casa Antonia and many others for all their loving care and support.

PISANI. On May 26, TESSA, aged 72, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church at St Vincent de Paul Residence. She will be forever loved by her sons Steve and his wife Stephanie, Dirk and his wife Elaine, her grandchildren Sam, Stella, Ellie and Benji, her siblings and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Tuesday, May 30, for the parish church of Balzan where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at Serenity Ward 3, SVPR for all their love, care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our dear parents Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY, on the 30th and sixth anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Cecilia, Lizette, Marie Therese and their families.

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of ENA, dearest mother and grandmother, today being the fourth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Christine and Patricia, and her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael Rafferty. May she rest in peace.

BLUNDELL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband, EDGAR, who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

CUMMING – ROBERT (Bob). On the third anniversary of his death. You are loved and missed today and always. Marian.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

MICALLEF. Cherished and ever-loving memories of our dear parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 37th anniversary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie and Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of a truly wonderful and wise person, a mentor to many, on the 18th anniversary of his death. Uncle Joe was much loved and never forgotten by his nephews and nieces, his cousins and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH, known as Roy, on the third anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Joan, his sons Mark Anthony, David and his wife Karin and his granddaughters Lisa and Carla. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 26th anniversary of his sudden demise.

Deep in our hearts

You’ll always stay

Loved and remembered

Every day.

Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families, in-laws and the Muscat family.

VUKOVIC – HILDA. Forever remembered with so much love by your daughters Maritsa and Jana, and all the family. Rest in peace dearest together with our father Drago, our brother Sandro and your darling great-grandson Jake.

In everlasting memory of GIOACCHINO CARDONA on the 35th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord, May 28, 1988. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, including Edward and Dorianne, and their families. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MAURICE DE GIORGIO on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his son Matthew, his daughter in-law Mona Lisa, his grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his wife Paula, Emily and his great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MARIO ELLUL MERCER On the anniversary of his death. Always remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Josie, Leonard, Harold and his sister Isabelle Lord, grant him eternal peace

Tessie Shaw together with her children Robert and his wife Marcelle, Walter and his wife Mariella, Jeffrey and his wife Lorraine, Karen and her husband Andre, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families would like to thank Fr Joseph Grech who celebrated the funeral Mass and deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends on the sad loss of our dearest VICTOR SHAW a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was received into the arms of Our Lord on April 24, 2023. Special thanks to his carer, doctors and nurses and all medical staff, for their care and dedication offered throughout the years.

Joanna Xuereb, née Panzavecchia 8th June 1945 - 28th May 2016 Seventh anniversary since she left us to meet The Risen Lord Though her smile is gone forever And her hand we cannot touch We'll hold on to all the memories Which we treasure very much. Her memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part, God has her in His keeping We have her in our heart. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Sadly missed by her husband Lino, her children Ramona and her husband Kevin, Gerald and his wife Mine, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Timothy and Mira. May she rest in peace

