Obituary

BONELLO. On May 28, MARIA DOLORES, a.k.a. Doris, née Calleja, aged 75, from Valletta and residing at Attard. She leaves to mourn the irreparable loss her husband Francis, her sons Adrian, Daniel and his wife Laura, her precious grandsons Adam and Peter, her sisters Miriam and Lina of Greece, her sister-in-law Connie Calleja, her husband’s sisters and brother, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 31 at 7.30am to the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations to Id-Dar tal Providenza will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dearest sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

