OBITUARIES

.

AZZOPARDI. On May 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Mary Louise, his sons Kenneth and his wife Fiona, Stephen and his wife Karen, his grandchildren Alec and Elisa, his sisters Helen, Nathalie and Ricky, his sister-in-law Tessie, his carer Anthony, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, May 5, at the Capuchins church, Floriana, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHIRCOP. On April 29, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARGARET ANN, widow of artist Alfred Chircop, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her in-laws and their respective spouses, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia home, Balzan, tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation on her behalf to Puttinu Cares, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA. On April 29, VICTOR, of Floriana, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 77. Remembered and cherished by his wife Margaret, his brothers and sisters, Sr Vitoriana, Reno, Rose, Lawrence, Mary, Joe, Anna, Lilian and Paul, his wife’s brothers and sisters, Fr Denis MSSP, Doris, Censina and Manwel, their wives and husbands, his nephews and niece, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held today Wednesday, May 3, at 8.30am at San Ġwann parish church, followed by the interment in the family grave at Għaxaq cemetery.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest father JOSEPH who passed away 43 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Remembering our precious Jon, always but especially today on the third anniversary of your passing. Your smile and laughter continue to shine in our hearts. All our love, Antoinette and Matthew.

DIMECH – JOE. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. In ever loving and unfading memory of ALFRED, today, the third anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Terry, his daughters Daniela and her husband Robert, Petra and her husband Alain, his loving grandchildren, his brother Prof. Carmel Mallia, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. Remembering with love and affection our dearest ALFRED, an unforgettable brother, uncle and great-uncle, on the third anniversary of his death. Carmel, Patricia, Michael, Mary and George.

PIZZUTO – EMMA. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved mother and grand­mother, today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Her life is a beautiful memory, her absence is a silent grief. Always missed and forever remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SERRACINO. Beautiful memories of our beloved ERIC, today the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remem­bered and deeply missed by his wife Mireille and their son Paul, his mother Carmen, widow of Charles, his brother Karl and family, his in-laws and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JONATHAN CHETCUTI - 1978-2020. Today the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with much love and gratitude by Monica and Hector, Alison, Hugh, Sophia and Anna. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In loving memory of JONATHAN CHETCUTI - 1978 – 2020 on the third anniversary of his being called to eternal life. Just as Marco Mengoni sings “Ti voglio bene veramente, e non esiste un luogo dove non mi torni in mente”. With all our love, today and always. Elaine and Gigi. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, May 7, at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ church.

In loving memory of Major PETER GATT. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father, grandpa and great-grandpa on the ninth anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Greatly missed and never forgotten by all his children, grandchildren, his sister, nephews and nieces and their respective families. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CONNIE BONELLO BIANCO, née PAWNEY - January 25, 1955 - May 3, 2018. Our dearest, loving, wife, mother and grandmother, our treasure. Today marks five years since you had to leave this world. We think of you every day and cherish your sweet memories and love, you left behind. Our darling, we love you and miss you so much. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. Lucio, Anna, Cinzia, Joseph, Beppe, Giulia, Jayden, Benjamin, Pearl, Samuel, Chantelle, Brendon, Melanie, relatives and friends.

