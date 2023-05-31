Obituary

CACHIA CARUANA. On May 29, at home, the Noble JOSEPHINE dei Conti Sant Cassia, widow of Antoine, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully in her 100th year. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved children, Edward and his wife Silvana, Richard, Francis and Christine, Louise and her husband Tonio Ellul, her treasured grandchildren David and Katya, Matthew and his wife Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca and Timmy, her precious great-grand­daughters Amelia and Bea, her dear sister-in-law Marian Cachia Caruana, nephews and nieces, together with other close relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, at 1.30pm, for the parish church of St Mary in Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, would be appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto her, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. She was a pillar, a gift of love, a treasure to our soul. Always caring, ever kind and giving. The family especially thank her carers, Frida, Lilia and Josephine for their dedication and love.

In Memoriam

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon). In loving memory, on the 56th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

BORG. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear uncle PAUL JAMES on the 28th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In loving memory of my dear father. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

CALLEJA – LUCY. In loving memory of our beloved mother today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Miriam, Joseph, Charles, Reuben and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass will be said today, May 31, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 6.30pm.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today his 23rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memory of MARIA on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

OVEREND – EDWIN. On the 49th anniversary of his birth to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his three sons, their families and friends. Always in our prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace through the intercession of Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor.

In loving memory of DOREEN GAUCI on the first anniversary of her rebirth to eternal life, May 31, 2022. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Henry, Joe and Svetlana, Ian and Roberta, Chris and Virginie, Sarah, Elisa, Luca, Andrew, Alessia, Mattia. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

