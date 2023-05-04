Obituaries

BUGEJA. On May 2, at his residence in Mdina, ROGER, former PC 1077, formerly of Rabat, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord and reunited again with his beloved wife Mary, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Martin, Patricia, Carmen, Paul and his wife Tania, his brother Philip, widower of Giuseppina, his sister Maria, widow of Carmel, Josephine, widow of his brother Emmanuel, in-laws and their spouses, his nephews and nieces, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves his residence today, Thursday, May 4, at 2.30pm, for the Mdina Metropolitan Cathedral, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude go to the consultant for all the care, dedication and attention he gave daily to our beloved father during his short illness. May the Lord grant his eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On May 1, JACKIE, née Read, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Paul and Maria, Philip, Jason and Karen, their father Joe, her grandchildren Danica, Chiara and Nicola, Michela, Edward, Aggelos, Theodore, her great-grandson Marcus, her family in the UK, Valerie, Margaret and their families, her in-laws in Malta Polly, Marian, Mark, widower of Tina, Emily, Rita and John, Mario, Tommy, widower of Bennie, Nathalie and Antoine, and their respective families, nephews and nieces, numerous friends and waifs and strays from The Jolly Friar, colleagues and members of The Breast Care Support Group Europa Donna Malta, members of the International Wives Association, friends in the community of Rabat, staff at Casa San Paolo, Buġibba, and numerous friends in Malta and abroad. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, on Tuesday, May 9, at 9am. Cremation will take place later. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the consultant, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and carers, of Ward M4, at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication to keeping her comfortable in the last days of her life.

In Memoriam

DEBONO. In loving memory of JOSEPH LAWRENCE, who passed away on May 4, 2012. Always remembered by his widow Lina, his children Josephine and Nigel Storer, Anna and Herbert Felice and their families. Requiescat in pace.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Beloved wife and mother who went to meet the risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by her children Sarah and Chris, and his wife Andrea. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of JOSETTE, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt who went to meet the risen Lord on May 4, 2005. Much loved and always missed by Marie, Margaret, Monica, Joseph and Evelyn and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam PHILIPPA CATANIA 1948 – 2020 In everlasting memory of a dearly beloved wife and mother today being the third anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers George and Francesco A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Lija parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. May the Lord and Our Lady grant her eternal rest

