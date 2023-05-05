Obituaries

CLARIDGE. On May 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, JAMES, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Angela, his daughters Patricia and her husband Joseph Huber and much beloved grandchildren Jonathan, and his wife Mihae and their three children, Matthew and Joanna, Anita and her daughters Shanice and Finnley, his sister Teresa Flower and her children, other relatives and friends, both in Malta and abroad. A devoted husband and father, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul residence on Monday, May 8, at 8am, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Family flowers only but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses, therapists, carers and all other ward staff at Mater Dei Hospital and St Vincent de Paul RB5 who looked after him with such care and devotion.

SCICLUNA. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDGAR, aged 73, former advertising manager, Allied Newspapers Limited, of Birżebbuġa, residing at Żejtun, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Louise, his daughter Emilyn and her husband Elton, his son Ian and his wife Stephanie, his grandchildren, Zandler, Megan, Aiden and Charlotte, his brothers Godfrey, Joe and Edwin and all their families, his in-laws Rose, Sr Margerita, Victor, Lawrence and all their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, at 8am for St Gregory’s church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG. In ever loving memory of JOSEPH on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Marion, his children Matteo, Marco and Clara, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. Remembering our dearest father WILLIAM on the anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Remembered with love, gratitude and pride. His children John, Joseph and George, and in-laws.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In loving memory of my dear sister and best friend. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

